Mumbai Crime: Carpool driver molests 10-year-old girl, arrested

This image has been used for representational purposes only

The Versova police have arrested a carpool driver for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl on her way to school and back home, after the girl's mother filed a complaint in the matter. The accused has been identified as Sadiq Ali.

The victim's mother, who is a make-up artist, told the police, "Recently my daughter started to feel uncomfortable going to school in the private van. When I enquired about it, she told me that the driver touched her in a bad way."

She also told the police that the accused touched her daughter inappropriately near her private parts. She further mentioned that the driver had been doing this for the past 15 days. Sadiq usually ferries 10-12 kids daily.

Following the girl's shocking revelation, her mother approached the Versova police and filed a complaint against the driver. Requesting anonymity, a police officer said, "We have registered an offence under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act and arrested the accused. The matter is being investigated further."

