Mumbai Crime: Central Railway employee caught taking Rs 30,000 bribe for delivery of scraps

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday arrested a Central Railway employee for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000. The accused was caught red-handed accepting the bribe from a private firm employee for quick delivery of 30,000 pieces of scraps allocated to it, a CBI official said.

Also Read: 24-year-old man allows friend to rape wife for Rs 10,000; arrested

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the accused is a senior inspector of store account in Mumbai Division of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). He was nabbed on a complaint by the firm's employee. A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

"It was alleged that the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 for smooth delivery of 30,000 pieces of scrap that was awarded to the firm of the complainant," a source from the agency said. The source further added, "The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe money."

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

Later, the CBI team conducted searches at the residence of the accused. "Searches were conducted at the residence of the accused. The accused was produced before the court at Kalyan," a CBI spokesperson said.

Sources said the agency will ask the accused if there were any accomplices.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news