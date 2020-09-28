Mumbai Crime: Chain snatching victim in Ghatkopar succumbs to injuries

A 52-year-old woman, who sustained multiple skull fractures after she was dragged by bike-borne robbers in an attempt to snatch her bag, succumbed to her injuries after nine days in the hospital. The accused had escaped with her mangalsutra.

Shahabai Ubale, who worked at a hospital and was a resident of Ghatkopar, passed away at Sion Hospital on September 17. The doctors performed two operations on her skull after the left part shifted to the right as the accused dragged her with a lot of force.

Pant Nagar police arrested four accused. Mohamad Yashin Hanif Khatri, 20, who snatched the chain, Waris Shaikh, 24, the rider, Mohd Faiz Khan, 18, who helped them and Mohd Hamid Yusuf Shaikh, 32, who helped the trio sell the chain. Sakir Sayyed, 38, who, too, helped the accused is on the run.

Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kadam said, "We checked all CCTVs in the area. Both Khatri and Shaikh could be seen in the footage.

Both were caught during a nkabandi."

