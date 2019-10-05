Mumbai Crime: CISF detects 87 kg Sandalwood chips from two foreign passengers at airport

CISF personnel detailed at X-BIS machine observed a suspicious image in the hand baggage of a passenger and referred the bag for a physical check on October 4 at around 7:50 am during Pre-embarkation security check (PESC) at main security hold area of Terminal 2, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. During physical checking, CISF personnel detected sandalwood chips weighing approx. 9 kgs in the hand baggage. The passenger was identified as Mr Mohammed Abdelrahim Molabad Rahama, a Sudanese National who was supposed to fly to Addis Ababa by Ethiopian Airways at 11: 05 am.

On enquiry, the passenger produced the corresponding bills but did not have any valid permission for carrying the same. During the inquiry, it was revealed that he had booked three registered pieces of baggage in the flight. Immediately the matter was informed to the customs and officials of the forest department. The passenger was offloaded by the airlines. During the physical check of the registered baggage, another 68 kgs of sandalwood chips were found. The passenger was not carrying any requisite transit permit from the forest department for carrying sandalwood.

Later, the passenger along with the recovered sandalwood chips weighing approximately 77 Kg was handed over to the officials of Forest Department for further legal action.

In the second incident which took place on the same day at around 3: 45 pm, CISF personnel selected a foreign passenger for random checking of his luggage at Departure Gate 06 of Terminal-2. During physical checking of the bag, 10 Kg of Sandalwood chips in plastic packets were found in the bag. During the enquiry, the passenger produced the bills but did not have any valid permission for carrying the same.

The passenger was later identified Mr Elmoiz Osman Eljak Mohamed, a Sudanese National who was supposed to fly to Doha by IndiGo Airlines at 6: 40 pm.

Immediately, the matter was informed to all concerned, including Customs and officials of the Forest Department. Later, the passenger along with the recovered Sandalwood chips weighing approximately 10 Kg was handed over to the officials of Forest Department for further legal action.

