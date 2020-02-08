Mumbai Crime: Commuter slaps woman at Mulund station, breaks her nose

A woman railway commuter has been left with a broken nasal bone after being slapped by an unknown train traveller while she was at the Mulund railway station platform.

The January 28 incident left the 25-year-old woman unconscious.

Ankita Dhuri, a resident of Mulund, works in a private firm as an accountant. On January 28 morning, she was waiting for a train at Mulund station. She decided not to board the one that arrived as it was too crowded. As the train was exiting the station, someone in the train extended their hand and slapped Ankita.

"All I remember is someone hitting me very hard on the face. When I regained consciousness, I was in a hospital bed. The doctors told me that my nose was bleeding profusely," Ankita said. "My father had reached the hospital by then. He told me that I had fractured my nose and it needs to be fixed."

Ankita was operated upon at Dhanwantari Hospital in Mulund, West. "I was going to work when I received a call from Ankita's mobile. Someone told me to rush to the hospital. I found my daughter unconscious with a nasal injury," said Ankita's father, Arun Dhuri, who works as a maintenance personnel for a swimming pool.

Dr. Navin Davda from the hospital wrote to Kurla GRP explaining Ankita's injuries. The Kurla GRP recorded Ankita and her father's statement at the hospital and apparently asked them to sign a document saying they did not want to file a case. "A relative of ours spotted the sentence" Arun said. "The officer said they will call us later to register a case."

Ankita was discharged from the hospital on February 4. Her treatment cost R55,000. She claimed that the GRP is not willing to file an FIR.

However, Senior Police Inspector, Kurla GRP, M A Inamdar denied the claims and had a different story to tell.

"Right from the start, they were reluctant to file a case. Finally, we went to their residence on Friday and registered an FIR. We have booked an unknown person under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder)."

He denied discouraging Ankita from filing an FIR. "Every year we register thousands of cases, why would we not file this one?" he said.

