Mumbai Crime: Congress corporator harasses daughter-in-law for dowry, booked

A Congress corporator in Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation allegedly harassed his daughter-in-law for dowry.

According to Indian Express, the corporator Siddheshwar Kammurti, 60, his wife Kaveriand sons Sanket and Shrikant have been booked by the police. The case was registered after a complaint was filed by Shrikant's 25-year-old wife.

An officer from Bhiwandi police station said, "In her complaint, the woman, who hails from Mangaluru, said that she had tied the knot with Shrikant last February in Bhiwandi. However, after a few months, the relationship between them soured."

He added, "The complainant has alleged that her husband and in-laws started demanding money from her parents, and tortured her physically and mentally, due to which she had to abort her child."

