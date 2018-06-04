Mumbai Crime: Conman cheats Jain temple trust of Rs 48,000

Vivek Jain, manager of the Adinath Bahubali Jain temple trust filed an FIR against a con artist going by the name Mukul Sharma

It was in good faith that a Jain temple trust in Borivli East agreed to shelter a family, but instead, they were swindled out of Rs 48,000 in rent. Vivek Jain, manager of the Adinath Bahubali Jain temple trust filed an FIR against a con artist going by the name Mukul Sharma.

The accused had approached Jain on March 19, claiming he was a senior sales director at a builder's company. Jain said, "He lived in the room for two months, for which he was to pay R48,000. His father gave seven cheques, but they all bounced. We decided to approach the builder."

The builder's officer in Chinchpokli revealed that Sharma was not an employee there. He had created a fake email address to pose as the company's managing director, and sent a fake invoice, claiming he had paid the dues. An officer from the Kasturba Marg police said, "On May 31, we registered an FIR under the IPC and Information Technology Act. Further investigations are on."

