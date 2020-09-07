Mumbai Crime: Constable among two arrested for assaulting, robbing Indian Railway official in Mulund

This picture has been used for representaional purpose only

The Mumbai Police on Friday arrested two people, including a 40-year-old police constable, for assaulting and robbing an Indian Railways official. The accused were arrested by Mulund police after the victim filed a complaint against them.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, constable Anil Chintamani Supe and his friend 37-year-old Rohan Rajendra Mahadik, an Indian Railways official, had organised a party at an under-construction building site at PK Road in Mulund.

During the party, Supe and Mahadik, who were in an inebriated state had an argument over Rs 5,000, this led to Supe hitting Mahadik. Supe's other friends, identified as Sahil Muchhalu, Kishor Gaikwad and Jay Jadhav alias Deva, also assaulted Mahadik with wooden sticks.

After allegedly assaulting him, Supe then forcibly took Rs 5,000 from Mahadik's pocket, a police official said. Later, Mahadik approached the Mulund police station and filed a complaint against the accused.

"We registered an offence under Sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested Supe and Gaikwad. Muchhalu and Deva are still wanted in this case," said an officer from Mulund police station.

