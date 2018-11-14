Mumbai Crime: Constable booked for cheating, raping cop in Mulund

crime

According to the Mumbai police, they first met on December 31, 2016, when she was deployed on bandobast duty in Mulund

Nitin Pawar

The Mumbai Police has booked a constable on Wednesday for allegedly raping a woman after promising her marriage. The constable has been identified as Nitin Pawar, currently posted at Mulund police station, while the victim is with the Home Guard.

According to the police, they first met on December 31, 2016 when she was deployed on bandobast duty in Mulund. After finishing her work around 1 am, she was walking towards her home in Thane. Pawar, who stays in Kalyan, offered to drop her, saying the place was on his way. At first, she refused, but after he said that he too, is a cop, she agreed.

The police said they soon became good friends and started talking over the phone regularly. During one of the conversations, Pawar told her that his marriage was on the rocks and that he was unhappy with his wife. He even professed a desire to marry the victim. The two soon started meeting in private and got physically intimate.

After that, her repeated calls to him went unanswered. When he finally picked up the call, he said that he was out of town in the middle of an investigation and hung up. The victim smelt a rat and went to his Kalyan home, where she found him with his wife and children. Realising that he may have cheated her just to get physical, she approached the police.

Senior inspector Shripad Kale confirmed that a case has been registered under sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code but the constable is yet to be arrested. Sources said that since the FIR was registered, Pawar hasn't reported to work.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever