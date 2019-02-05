Mumbai Crime: Constable booked for hugging girl on way back from school in Malad

crime

Police sources said the incident occurred near the Adani office bus stop on Monday afternoon as the girl was returning from the school in Malad East

A 52-year-old police constable attached to the Kurar police has been booked for the allegedly molesting a 14-year-girl on Monday evening. Police sources said the incident occurred near the Adani office bus stop on Monday afternoon as the girl was returning from the school.

She alleged that the constable called out to her and forcibly hugged her. The girl ran home and told her mother, who in turn called the police control and narrated the incident to them. She later went to the Kurar police station and registered the complaint. On the complaint of the girl's mother and the statement given by the girl, the Kurar police have booked the constable under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.

The girl is a student of Std IX of a Malad East school. She travels to school with her elder sister every day but because of an exam, she left home early to get to school and returned home alone.

She had told her mother that the constable used to gesture to her on several occasions, but the mother thought nothing of it. On Monday, he made indecent gestures and also hugged the girl.

