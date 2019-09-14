Mumbai Crime: Constable chases fatka gang member for 500 mts, nabs him at Sewri station

Constable PB Kamble (extreme right), who caught Sanjay Gupta (centre), was awarded Rs 500. Also seen is complainant Surendra Sao (second from left)

A GRP constable headed for work caught a member of the fatka gang after a chase of 500 metres, on Tuesday. The accused had stolen a train passenger's mobile phone at Sewri station.

Constable PB Kamble, attached to Wadala GRP, was waiting for a train at Sewri station, to head to Reay Road at 10 pm when he heard someone shout, "chor, chor!" "Kamble looked for the source of commotion but the local train in which the victim Surendra Sao, 39, was traveling, by then left the station. He saw a man scaling down a signal pole and looking for something between the track," said Rajendra Pal, senior inspector at Wadala GRP.

"Kamble immediately sprang after the man, who ran after picking up a cell phone. After a chase of about 500 metres, Kamble nabbed the accused, Sanjay Gupta, 24, and hauled him to Wadala GRP," Pal added.

Gupta, a resident of Mankhurd, is jobless. The police recovered the cell phone of Sao. The police said Sao was travelling in a second class compartment of a Panvel-bound local train to alight at GTB Nagar on Tuesday when he was attacked by the fatka gang member, for his cell phone worth Rs 13,000.

Gupta has been booked under Sections 379 (theft), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt etc) of IPC and 150 (1)(e) and 147 of Indian Railways Act.

The cops are checking the criminal antecedents of Gupta. Pal awarded Kamble a cash prize of Rs 500 as appreciation.

