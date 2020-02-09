Mumbai Crime: Constable promises man job at BMC, dupes him of Rs 1 lakh

A 34-year-old constable was arrested for allegedly duping a 36-year-old man for more than Rs1 lakh on the pretext of helping him get employment with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The accused Mahadev Tupe was pposted at the Locals Arms division of the Mumbai police before he was arrested by the MHB police on Friday, an Indian Express report read.

According to the police, in 2017, Amol Dere was looking for a job when he met Tupe through a common friend. “His friend told him that Tupe and his accomplice, Raju Gavde, had helped him in resolving a property dispute and sorted a job for him. So, Dere trusted the constable, then posted at the Mantralaya,” an officer from MHB police station was quoted as saying in the report.

The complainant said that Tupe and Gavde had told him that they knew a lot of influential people in the Mantralaya and assured him of getting a driver's job with the BMC. Dere had also asked them to help his disabled sister set up a stall.

Till the end of 2017, Dere reportedly gave Tupe and Gavde Rs 1.3 lakh in two installments, the report said. A police officer said that after they took the money, their phones were unreachable and Dere filed a complaint with the police in May 2018. When Tupe was contacted, he assured to return the amount, but there was no progress in the complaint.

The report said Dere then attended a periodical grievance redressal meet in June last year and met Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barve and Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vinay Choubey, who then instructed the Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police to take cognisance in the matter, and a case on charges of cheating was registered.

“On Friday, we got Tupe’s location at the western suburbs, following which a team arrested him,” an officer was quoted as saying.

