Mumbai Crime: Contractor booked for sexually assaulting actor, filming obscene videos

An actor filed a complaint with the Santacruz police station on Thursday against a civil contractor for allegedly sexually assaulting her on the pretext of marriage. In her written complaint to the police, the actor alleged that the contractor had been sexually assaulting her for years with false promises of marriage.

According to Hindustan Times, the actor told the cops that she and the accused knew each other since 2016. She further claimed that the two were in a romantic relationship and the contractor had even promised to marry her. However, recently she found out that the contractor's promises were fake as he was already married.

Along with the rape allegations, the actor in her complaint also stated that the accused had assaulted her in a five-star hotel in Juhu, and filmed videos of her when she was in compromising position. Acting on the written complaint, the Santacruz police registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused.

Senior inspector Shriram Koregaonkar of Santacruz police station said, "We have registered the case and are verifying the facts." He further said that that they are investigating the case and yet to arrest the accused.

The accused has been booked under sections 376 (punishment for rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 377 (unnatural offences), and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

