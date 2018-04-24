Mumbai Crime: Contractor caught possessing unlicensed country-made pistol, arrested

The police laid a trap and caught Nishad with a country-made pistol and three live rounds

Representational Picture

The Thane crime branch arrested a contractor for possessing an unlicensed country-made pistol on Saturday. This is not the first time that the accused has been found illegally possessing arms.

The repeat offender, who has been identified as 42-year-old Jitu Ramesh Nishad, was arrested just last year for possessing an unlicensed country-made gun, purchased by his friend. The contractor is a resident of Dombivli's Manpada area.

A report in the Hindustan Times quotes sub-inspector of police from Thane crime branch unit 1, D Sarak, as having stated, "After we got a tip-off from senior police inspector Nitin Thakare, we laid a trap and caught Nishad with a country-made pistol and three live rounds. The total value of the seized goods is Rs20,000. We are investigating as to why and when Nishad purchased the pistol."

The HT report also quotes Sarak as having added, "We found that the pistol did not have a license and Nishad had had it for the past few months. He had been hiding it at home. We are also checking if he was about to commit any crime or had threatened people.” A case as has been registered against Nishad under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

