Mumbai Crime: Cop probing Rs 200 crore corporate bank account hack shot at in Virar

A woman police official probing a Rs 200-crore corporate hacking case was fired by an unknown masked accused in Virar. Assistant women inspector Sidhbhava Jaybhaye is the in-charge of the local crime branch in Palghar district.

The incident took place on Saturday night near Virar Phata when Jaybhaye was traveling by her car. The masked accused who was on his bike came ahead and fired a bullet on her which hit the car bonnet, and fled the spot, police said. Initial reports have said Jaybhaye is safe and unhurt. The police is checking the CCTV footage and is conducting an investigation.

Sidhbhava Jaybhaye's car

Jaybhaye was investigating a hacking bid by seven people of a bank account of a corporate entity. The accused were trying to steal Rs 200 crore from a bank account in neighboring Mumbai.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever