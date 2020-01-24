Mumbai Crime: Cops arrest man for raping 13-year-old daughter since 2016, impregnating her

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

The Dindoshi police arrested a 37-year-old man for raping his 13-year-old daughter since 2016 and impregnating her.

The incident came to light after the minor went to a hospital to get medicines for abdominal pain on Tuesday, a report in Hindustan Times read. The girl's mother received a call from the hospital and was informed that the minor was three months pregnant. On being questioned, the girl said that her father had been raping her since 2016. The grandmother then filed a complaint with the police.

Dindoshi police registered an FIR against the accused, a labourer, under section 376 (2) (f) (raping a woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, the report said. The accused has been remanded in police custody.

