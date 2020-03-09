Mumbai Crime: Cops arrested man with drugs worth Rs 2.70 lakh

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

The Bangur Nagar police arrested a man with 90 grams methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) drugs worth Rs 2.70 lakh near Sri Lankan slums on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Kailash Jingar, who claimed to be a farmer from Bhilwada district in Rajasthan. He said he came to Mumbai to deliver the drugs and he was paid Rs 10,000 for the delivery. Police said the kingpin operates the racket in Mumbai, but is in Rajasthan.

A police officer said they received a tip off and laid a trap. They arrested Jingar on Saturday and recovered the drugs. The team included senior inspector Shobha Pise, the crime inspector Sandeep Jadhav, assistant police inspector Sanjay Khandagle, constable Santosh Desai Raju Jadhva, Vinod Shelar and Mahesh Koende.

"We have booked the accused under various section of the NDPS Act and he was produced before the court, where he was remanded in police custody," said another officer.

