Mumbai Crime: Cops book two for circulating child porn on Facebook

Two Koparkhairane residents Suraj Vijay Sachdev and Saddam Kallu have been booked under Section 67B (punishment for publishing or transmitting of material depicting children in the sexually explicit act, etc, in the electric form) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 by the Koparkhairane police. The police had registered cases against the two last week for circulating child pornographic content on Facebook, a Mumbai Mirror report read.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs gave a tip-off to the police's cybercrime cell. The US-based NGO, the National Centre For Missing and Exploited Children alerted the MHA about the false activities of the two suspects. Established by the US Congress in 1984, NCMEC has a centralized reporting system through which internet service providers across the world or social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube, can report cases of child pornography/exploitation.

The police were provided with Saddam and Suraj's IP address and mobile phone numbers. "The tip-off from the MHA stated that the suspects had circulated the pornographic material of the children through their Facebook profiles in April and August 2019," said a police official. The address of the suspects was provided to the police after approaching the mobile service provider adding that the two men are missing. "The MHA has been active in recent months to control child pornographic content on social media, " he added.

