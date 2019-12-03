Mumbai Crime: Cops bust interstate gang, arrest 2 with 58 cell phones in Mankhurd

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Unit 6 of the Mumbai crime branch arrested two men with 58 mobile phones worth Rs 5,80,000.

According to the police, Mansoor Suleman, 30, and Ibrahim Mohiyuddin, 25, sell stolen mobile phones after changing their IMEI numbers.

Based on a tip-off, the crime branch nabbed the two from a rickshaw stand at Mankurd and found 58 mobile phones in their possession. Police said as they could not give any satisfactory response, the duo was detained and taken into custody.

During interrogation it was revealed that the two, who hail from Mangalore and Kerala, run mobile phone shops in their areas and sell stolen mobile phones.

"The accused revealed that the mobiles phones they purchase from their counterparts are stolen handsets. These are sold to them after IEMI number is changed and the stolen phones are then tracked," said Akbar Pathan, DCP, Crime Branch. He said they are searching for the other gang that sold the mobile phones to the accused.

A senior officer, on condition of anonymity, said, "This is how gangs operate. One steals the mobile phone from crowded places such in Mumbai, they then sell it to another gang which changes the IMEI number and the third gang from other states come and purchase mobile phones in large quantity to sell in their respective areas."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates