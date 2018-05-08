Mumbai Crime: Cops detain six suspects for Shiv Sena leader's murder

Of the six suspects detained for killing Sachin Sawant, two are from Mumbai, while four others, including two shooters, are from Uttar Pradesh



The Mumbai police seem to have made a breakthrough of sorts in the murder of Shiv Sena leader Sachin Sawant, by detaining six people - two from Mumbai and four from Uttar Pradesh, including two shooters.

A senior official said that police teams were on their way back to the city on Monday after a joint operation with the UP Special Task Force, in which they had detained the suspects. Officials said the suspects were going to arrive in the city late Monday night and once they're questioned, the exact motive behind the murder and on whose order the hit was executed would be clear.

Sawant, 45, a local Sena shakha pramukh, was shot dead on April 22 by two men on a bike. Teams from Kurar police station and the Mumbai crime branch were working day and night to solve the case as there was lot of pressure from Sena leaders, who were demanding arrests of the suspects.

The police suspect he may have been killed over an old rivalry over property disputes in the area. A police source had previously revealed that an attempt had been made on Sawant's life in 2010 as well.

