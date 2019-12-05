Mumbai Crime: Cops find body of man with limbs tied in Chembur, a day after Mahim horror

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

A body of a man with his limbs tied was found in Chembur on Tuesday, just a day after the Mahim police found chopped human body parts stuffed in a suitcase.

A caller alerted officials of RCF police station about the body which was lying at the Bhimwadi area near the railway tracks, which are used by goods trains, a Times of India report read.

Police said the deceased should be around 45 years of age and his body was found in a decomposed state. The report added that the man may have died over three days ago and his body was found amid greenery owing to which it may have gone unnoticed.

"The man's legs were tied with a t-shirt and his face covered with a sack and plastic sheet," Sopan Nighot, senior police inspector, was quoted as saying in the report.

In another incident on Monday, a bag containing a man's body parts was recovered from the beach behind Mahim dargah. The local cops are trying to scan last 10-days' footages of the CCTVs on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link to find out from where the bag was thrown into the sea.

