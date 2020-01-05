Mumbai Crime: Cops find head of Ghatkopar woman's mutilated body

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Ghatkopar police on Sunday found the head of a mutilated body they recovered from near the state transport workshop on December 29, wrapped in a blanket. The head was found near Kurla railway station beside the tracks, while they found the woman's legs near Fatima High School Vidyavihar on December 31.

The police are trying to establish the identity of the deceased, but have not been successful so far.

A special team was formed to investigate the case, and they expanded the search operations to look for the head across Kurla, Sakinaka and Powai.

On Sunday morning, the police received information that a head had been found near the tracks.

"We have found the head of the woman and it will definitely help us identify the deceased and solve the case," a police officer from Ghatkopar police station said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates