Mumbai Crime: Cops find suitcase with headless body of woman in Kalyan

The Mahatma Phule police booked unidentified persons after they found the headless body of a woman on Sunday outside Kalyan railway station.

A Times of India report read the suitcase was recovered from a taxi stand outside the railway station.

The police have registered a case of murder and further investigations are on.

The report said the police are also examining CCTV footage in which a man can be seen carrying a bag, while covering his face at the railway station.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

The incident came to light just a week after chopped human body parts stuffed in a suitcase were recovered from Mahim when the local police found the bag that washed ashore behind Mahim Dargah. The police later arrested two people for the murder.

