Mumbai crime: Cops find woman's half-burnt body under garbage

Published: Nov 02, 2019, 12:01 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Police suspect the deceased, around 35 years old, was murdered and her body burnt to get rid of evidence.

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

The police found a half-burnt body of a woman under garbage at Titwala on Friday after a passer-by informed them about it.

Police suspect the deceased, around 35 years old, was murdered and her body burnt to get rid of evidence, a Times of India report said.

The body was sent for post-mortem to Rukminibai hospital in Kalyan after a panchnama was conducted.

Balaji Pandhare, senior inspector was quoted in the report saying, "We have booked unidentified persons for murder and destroying evidence."

The report said police have shared a photo of the body with other police stations to help identify her. This is the second case of murder in the area. Earlier, in June, a woman was killed and her body burnt to destroy evidence. 

