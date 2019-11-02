Mumbai crime: Cops find woman's half-burnt body under garbage

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

The police found a half-burnt body of a woman under garbage at Titwala on Friday after a passer-by informed them about it.

Police suspect the deceased, around 35 years old, was murdered and her body burnt to get rid of evidence, a Times of India report said.

The body was sent for post-mortem to Rukminibai hospital in Kalyan after a panchnama was conducted.

Balaji Pandhare, senior inspector was quoted in the report saying, "We have booked unidentified persons for murder and destroying evidence."

The report said police have shared a photo of the body with other police stations to help identify her. This is the second case of murder in the area. Earlier, in June, a woman was killed and her body burnt to destroy evidence.

