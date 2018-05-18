Mumbai Crime: Cops hunt for 15-yr-old Dombivli girl's rapist

Officers said the incident happened in the afternoon, when the survivor stepped out of her house to get a digestive for her stomach pain



The Tilak Nagar police are searching for three men who allegedly kidnapped a 15-year-old on Tuesday so that one of them, a watchman at a building in the area she stayed in, could rape her. The watchman has been identified as Lokraj Thapa, 25.

Officers said the incident happened in the afternoon, when the survivor stepped out of her house to get a digestive for her stomach pain. On not getting it in the nearby grocery shop, she walked ahead in search of a medical shop. That's when one of the accused grabbed her from behind and put a sedative-soaked handkerchief on her face. After she lost consciousness, his friends joined him to take her away.

Senior inspector S Deshmukh said, "The accused took the girl to an isolated place in a vehicle. When she came to, they threatened to kill her younger sister if she didn't do as they said. Thapa then raped her, after which, they dropped her back near the building."

"The other two accused are still unidentified. We have formed a team to arrest them, and we will catch them soon. The girl is in trauma and getting the proper treatment and counselling."

