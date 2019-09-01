Mumbai Crime: Cops injured in Kalyan hit and run

mumbai

On Friday night, a few alleged robbers crashed their car into a few Kalyan police officials, and seriously injured them. This happened after the Kalyan DCP Squad officials received a tip-off about robbers who had planned to rob a HDFC ATM situated at Santoshimata road, Mahavir Complex in Kalyan West on Friday. Accordingly, the police team made a plan and laid a trap for the accused.

A police official from the team said, "We were waiting for the car and as per our information, a Jeep came, and a police official, Amol Gore, asked them to stop. But, the driver went over him. We immediately took him to the hospital and started searching for the accused and their vehicle." Gore has been admitted to a private hospital, and is recovering from neck and leg injuries.

In another incident, a truck driver, who was stopped by a traffic police officer at the Uran Naka for driving rashly, hit the cop with his vehicle while he was busy taking pictures of the truck's licence plate. While the driver managed to flee the spot, his vehicle was found during nakabandi at a junction. The cop, Nitin Vitthal Kshirsagar, has suffered serious injuries to his legs and hands, and is currently undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital.

