Mumbai Crime: Cops launch hunt for 7-year-old's molester

Circulate perpetrator's sketch to all police stations and informers across the city

After booking an unidentified person on the charge of molesting a minor girl last week, the Santacruz police yesterday circulated the accused's sketch to all police stations and their informers across the city.

The case was filed last Wednesday evening after the girl's parents approached the police and narrated their daughter's ordeal.

Daylight horror

According to the parents, the incident happened around 6.15 pm last Wednesday, when their daughter was playing inside their building compound with other children.

A few minutes later, when she was sitting near the building staircase, the accused approached her and asked her to come along with him.

He allegedly took her to the topmost floor and touched her inappropriately. Feeling uncomfortable, the girl started screaming, leading to residents rushing out of their houses to see what had happened. But before anyone could see his face, the accused managed to flee.

Investigation on

The police have registered a case under sections 376 (rape), 354 (molestation) and 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code. Senior inspector Shantanu Pawar confirmed the news and said further investigation was on and they were searching for the accused.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates