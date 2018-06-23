Mumbai Crime: Cops nab help, boyfriend for Khar senior citizen couple's murder

Duo were fleeing to Odisha with Rs 9,000 cash and Rs 10 lakh in jewelry they'd robbed from octogenarian couple

The Mumbai police have nabbed the duo who robbed and killed a senior citizen couple in Khar. The accused, identified as Parvati Khakha, 20, and her boyfriend Singhasan Mukut Ekka, 26, had murdered Nanak Gopaldas Makhijani, 84, and his wife Daya, 82, in the wee hours of June 21.

Khakha had started working for the Makhijanis on June 11. She hatched the plan to rob her employers after doing a recce of the house to know where the cash and jewelry were kept. She then called Ekka, whom she was going to marry, to Mumbai on June 19 commit the crime. The duo robbed and killed the couple on the intervening night between June 20 and 21.They looted R10 lakh worth of jewelry and R9,000 cash, killed the couple and escape from the building. They later reached the Dadar railway station and boarded the Gitanjali express at 6.13 am on Thursday.

"It is still not clear whether the couple was killed before or after the robbery. Prima facie, their post-mortem has revealed that the couple was strangulated and suffocated to death. A detailed post-mortem report is pending", said DCP Anil Kumbhare. The couple's funeral will be held today.

Meanwhile, back in Khar on Thursday, the police had filed an FIR and Khakha became the primary suspect because she was the only house help missing from the spot. Cops got to know she hails from Odisha. They began looking for trains heading to that state. They finally managed to locate Khakha and Ekka. Taking the help of GRP, they were able to nab the duo from Nagpur railway station around 6.55 pm on Thursday. They were later brought to Mumbai and arrested for the crime. The accused were produced before a court on Friday and remanded in police custody till June 26.

