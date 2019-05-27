Mumbai Crime: Cops nab man with Rs 10 lakh worth cannabis in Malad

crime

Representational Pic

The Malvani police today have managed to catch a 35-year-old person with 5.17 kg Cannabis worth around Rs 10.34 lakh.

According to police sources, based on a tip-off received by Police Inspector Manoj Limkar, the crime detection department's team official, police sub-inspector Hassan Mulani and sub-inspector Bagav laid a trap and caught the accused at Laghun road, near Zunka Bhakar Kendra Kaccha road at gate no 5.

During a search conducted, the officials recovered 5.1 kg cannabis from the accused's possession which was worth Rs 10.34 lakh in the international market. Upon further investigating the matter, it was revealed the accused, identified as Mursalim Sidiqullah Shaikh, (35), recovered cannabis and wanted to sell it in the area. He has been arrested under Section 8 (A) of 20 NDPS Act, 1985. The accused would be produced before the court, said an official. " We are checking if the accused had any criminal cases filed against him in the past," the official added.

