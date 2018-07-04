Mumbai Crime: Cops on the lookout for Mumbra man who molested 8-year-old

His grandfather died while trying to save him from the victim's uncles

Just a day after 22-year-old Mumbra resident Abdul Khalid got beaten up for teasing an eight-year-old girl, the local police launched a search to trace him. Khalid had fled the spot after the victim's uncles killed his grandfather when he tried to intervene.

According to the Mumbra police, Khalid had taunted the victim because she was short and had also tried to molest her. When the girl started crying and complained about the incident to her mother, she informed her brothers Nisar Shaikh, 24, and Wasim Shaikh, 22, about it. Thereafter, the duo approached Khalid and picked up a fight with him. When the latter's grandfather Yunus Ali Sayyed tried to intervene, the brothers pushed him.

'It was an accident'

Speaking to mid-day, the girl's mother Asma Sayyed said, "We didn't intend to kill anyone. We just wanted to teach Khalid a lesson. But when his uncle intervened, he accidentally got pushed. As the wall was already broken, it couldn't take his weight and he fell."

K Pasalkar, senior inspector from Mumbra police station said, "We are looking for Khalid. Even he had been badly beaten up. Soon we'll get a clear picture of the incident."

