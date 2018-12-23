Mumbai Crime: Cops raid Mahalaxmi Racecourse, nab 18 for stealing tax money

Dec 23, 2018, 07:30 IST | Suraj Ojha

DCP Abhinash Kumar (zone 3) said, "The accused had been generating the same amount that we seized per day. For this, they have to pay around a couple of lakhs as tax to the government, but weren't doing so."

Mumbai Crime: Cops raid Mahalaxmi Racecourse, nab 18 for stealing tax money
One of the nabbed at the racecourse

On Friday evening, Tardeo police raided Mahalaxmi Racecourse and arrested 18 people for allegedly stealing tax money while betting on horse races. The cops have seized '1.4cr in cash and 29 laptops from their stalls.

Initially, the police booked them under sections 420 and 34 of the IPC, 3,4 and 12 of Gambling Act and 7 of Bombay Race Courses Licensing Act. During inquiry, the police learned that the accused were running betting business without paying a single penny to the government.

Three men arrested for attacking policemen during raid

DCP Abhinash Kumar (zone 3) said, "The accused had been generating the same amount that we seized per day. For this, they have to pay around a couple of lakhs as tax to the government, but weren't doing so."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

mumbai crime newsCrime Newsmahalaxmi

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Real Santas of Mumbai- Mumbai girl teaches street kids on the skywalk

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK