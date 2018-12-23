Mumbai Crime: Cops raid Mahalaxmi Racecourse, nab 18 for stealing tax money

crime

DCP Abhinash Kumar (zone 3) said, "The accused had been generating the same amount that we seized per day. For this, they have to pay around a couple of lakhs as tax to the government, but weren't doing so."

One of the nabbed at the racecourse

On Friday evening, Tardeo police raided Mahalaxmi Racecourse and arrested 18 people for allegedly stealing tax money while betting on horse races. The cops have seized '1.4cr in cash and 29 laptops from their stalls.

Initially, the police booked them under sections 420 and 34 of the IPC, 3,4 and 12 of Gambling Act and 7 of Bombay Race Courses Licensing Act. During inquiry, the police learned that the accused were running betting business without paying a single penny to the government.

