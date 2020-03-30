Mumbai Crime: Cops seize 2,300 bottles of fake hand sanitisers worth Rs 10.5 lakh in Charkop

The team of police who raided the house and arrested the accused.

The Charkop police arrested two people and seized 2,300 bottles of fake hand sanitisers worth Rs 10.5 lakh from Sector 3, on Monday. According to the police, the accused have been identified as Jagdish Keshbhai Bhamania, 30, and Rajesh Narsingh Chaudhary.

A special DCP squad raided Bhamania’s house and seized the fake sanitiser. The police received a tip off that the accused were mixing spirit with some other solution and taking orders from retailers.

Under the guidance of DCP, zone 11, police inspector GS Nair, API Rakesh Pawar and Constable Sudhakar Kokate, Sameer Gisawi and Sandeep Jadhva raided the flat.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act.

