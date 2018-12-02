Mumbai Crime: Cop's son nabbed for snatching bag on WEH

crime

The crime occurred on the Western Express Highway in Malad West on November 27, with a woman complaining that a pillion rider on a bike snatched her bag

Representational picture

The 17-year-old son of a policeman has been caught along with a friend for snatching handbag of a woman travelling in an autorickshaw. The crime occurred on the Western Express Highway in Malad West on November 27, with a woman complaining that a pillion rider on a bike snatched her bag. The woman rushed to Bangur Nagar Police Station.

Meanwhile, a call was made to the patrolling van of Bangur Nagar Police station that two men on a bike had been held by a person who got suspicious spotting them with a handbag. When the man tried to question them, they started beating him up. A mob gathered to nab both boys, but one of them ran away.

The cops from the patrolling van took the boy to the police station where the lady whose bag was snatched identified the bag. He was booked for theft under IPC section 379. The accused studies at a reputed junior college in Kandivli.

"He is the son of policemen stationed in the north region. Living in police quarters, he had many friends working in the police force, from whom he had took information about the patrolling patterns of police vans, CCTV cameras placed at Western Express Highway etc," an officer said. Based on the information obtained during investigation, his accomplice was found. "The two have been sent to the Dongri remand home," the officer said.

