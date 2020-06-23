Mumbai Crime: Coronavirus positive murder accused flees from quarantine centre in Kalyan

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A 45-year-old murder accused, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, fled from the quarantine centre in Kongaon, Bhiwandi on Sunday afternoon. The quarantine centre staff informed the policemen on duty that the accused is missing. A police complaint has been registered.

On May 30, the 45-year-old man had allegedly strangulated his 40-year-old live-in partner to death at Khadakpada in Kalyan. Their 11-year-old son informed the neighbours, who alerted the police. The cops launched a manhunt and the accused was arrested from Kalyan within 24 hours.

The accused was produced in Thane court and remanded to police custody for five days. Later, he was sent to judicial custody till June 9. When the accused was being shifted to Adharwadi jail, the prison authorities asked the cops to get him tested for COVID-19.

After the test results came positive, the accused was shifted to the quarantine centre and two cops were deployed to keep a watch on him. "On Sunday afternoon, when staff at the centre went to serve food to the accused, they didn't find him. The on-duty cops were alerted, who immediately informed Kongaon police station," said a senior police official.

"We have also alerted all the Thane Police Commissionerate and circulated the photo of the accused," the police official added. A special team has been formed to nab the accused.

