Mumbai Crime: Couple kidnaps three-month-old boy from Dadar, arrested

The Shivaji Park police arrested a couple for kidnapping a third-month boy from under Tilak bridge in Dadar. The boy was rescued from Gorakhpur and the accused, identified as Vijay alias Shendi Khobraji Thorat (30) and his girlfriend Rashmi (25) were arrested from Uttar Pradesh, The Times of India reported.

The incident happened on December 28, 2019 when the boy's mother Pooja Bhosle (22), who sells vegetables for a living, was sleeping with her husband and other family members when the child was kidnapped. According to the police, the parents showed them the picture of the baby and a kidnapping case was registered. The police scanned the CCTV footage of the area.

While checking the CCTV footage, the police saw the accused couple with the baby. When the picture was shown to the child’s parents, Pooja recognised the cloth the boy was swaddled in. Thorat and his partner were seen taking a long-distance train in the CCTV footage after which their images were circulated by the police. After he was arrested, Thorat confessed to committing the crime. The baby is being brought back to Mumbai.

