Mumbai Crime: Court refuses bail plea of accused who stripped and paraded Navi Mumbai Nurse

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court, on Monday, refused to grant interim relief to both the teachers, Ujwala Deore and Varsha Deore of Dhule CD Deore High School in a connection with the Navi Mumbai based civic hospital nurse assault case. The court in its order stated that, because the applicant is women no discretion can be exercised in their favour, thereby rejecting their application.

In its order, the court further stated that applicants have been specifically named in the FIR and even some role is attributable to them which may not be the same as is attributable to the other accused. However, it is also important to note that on account of the previous rivalry all the accused persons including the applicants have been alleged to have entered into the house of the informant lady and to have assaulted her.

The court further said that not only this but the episode further continued in the form of the woman being dragged to the streets with her gown being torn in the process. If the applicants were the members of that assembly having such an unlawful object, prima facie it can be said that even they have committed the offence along with other accused.

Apart from the above state of affairs, it is also important to note that there are eyewitnesses. The presence of the accused is revealed in the CCTV footage. They have apparently made an attempt to create a record to suit a possible plea of bail by approaching a doctor and also approaching the school employees to record their leave on the muster roll. This conduct in my considered view is also relevant, the court said.

However, the court has granted 14 days' time to both the accused to approach the supreme court.

On December 12, 2019, a Navi Mumbai resident was dragged out of her residence in Dhule and her clothes were torn by a group of people. She was paraded partially naked in the village for more than a kilometer. The woman has a house on the premises of CD Deore High School and is related to the four accused. The entire incident allegedly stemmed from a property dispute within the family over the school land.

The Dhule Police had named 12 people in the FIR including the four relatives of the victim. One of them is the principal while the others are teachers of CD Deore High School. The four accused- Satish Deore, his wife Ujwala Deore, Narendra Deore and his wife Varsha Deore have been named in the FIR as the conspirators of the entire incident of December 12.

