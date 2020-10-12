Mumbai Crime: COVID warrior booked for running over, killing a dog

A 50-year-old doctor has been booked in Thane for allegedly killing a dog after he ran it over inside the building compound. The incident was captured on the CCTV camera of the society which later revealed that after crushing the dog, the doctor stopped the car but left the animal to die.

Animal lover Shruti Ganesh Iyer, 29, a resident of Dosti Vihar society at Vartak Nagar filed a complaint against the doctor. The doctor has been identified as Prasad Bhangde, a resident of the same society. In a video, the doctor is seen telling the animal lover that he didn't help the dog as he feared the dog would bite him. Police said the incident occurred on Friday, October 9 at 8.45 pm.

"Bhangde entered the society from the back gate and ran over the dog which was sleeping at the entrance. The doctor realised he had crushed the dog and stopped the car. But instead of helping the dog, he fled. The doctor is a COVID warrior and has saved many lives in this pandemic but he didn't help save the dog's life," Iyer told mid-day.

"After one of my friends told me about the incident, I took the dog to the hospital but it was too late. When I checked CCTV footage, I found out about Dr Bhangde. I recorded his confession and registered an FIR. We are waiting for the postmortem report of the dog," Iyer said.

Police inspector Sanjay Gaikwad of Vartak Nagar police station said, "We have registered the case and will be calling the doctor for interrogation. We have not arrested doctor yet and the probe is underway."

