Mumbai Crime: Crime branch registers statement of couple in custodial death

Mumbai Crime Branch, probing the custodial death of 26-year-old Vijay Singh, recorded the statement of Dashrath Devendra and Afreen Ali on Saturday. The duo also handed over video clips in which cops can be seen taking their signature on blank NC form.

Singh got into an altercation with the two after he allegedly assaulted Ali on the night of October 27. Following this, the three along with Singh's two cousins were rounded up by the police. Singh's parents allege that the police beat up their son and refused to provide medical aid when he was complaining of chest pain. It was only when he collapsed in the lock-up, that the police rushed him to Sion Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Dashrath's brother shot two videos that show cops asking him to sign on a blank NC from. After mid-day revealed that the video evidence existed, the Crime Branch summoned both for investigation on Saturday. "Statements of both have been recorded today," a Crime Branch official said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates