Mumbai Crime: Customer flees with cake shop worker's motorbike

The Samta Nagar police are searching for an unknown motorcycle thief who allegedly fled with the bike of a cake shop employee who had gone to deliver it at the address provided by the accused in Thakur Village, Kandivli East.

According to sources, the accused went to Occasion cake shop on January 29. The accused told the shopkeeper, Omkar Mohite, 23, that he wanted a cake for his niece's birthday. He then bought two cakes and some birthday accessories and gave his contact number and a building's name requesting home delivery.

"My colleague Sandeep Gupta and I went to deliver the cake on my KTM Duke bike. We met the accused outside the building gate. He told us to keep the cake and other things in the watchman's cabin and asked for my bike as he wanted to buy a few other things. I told Sandeep to go along with the man," said Mohite.

"After a while, I saw Sandeep come walking alone. When I asked about the bike, he said the man told Sandeep to wait near a sweet shop for two minutes as he had to get his ironed clothes from the laundry, but, he never returned. When we tried calling him on his number, the phone was switched off," Mohite said.

"We realised that we were cheated after we searched the entire area, but found no trace of him. We then approached the Samta Nagar police station and registered a complaint," he added.

"We have collected CCTV footage and are searching for the accused," said a police officer from the Samta Nagar police station.

