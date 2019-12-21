Mumbai Crime: Cyber cell arrest four including two Nigerians for herbal oil fraud

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Mumbai police's Cyber Cell arrested a gang, including two Nigerians who used to cheat people in the name of buying herbal oil and selling it abroad. The arrested accused have been identified as Dilawar Sheikh (21), Manju Sheikh (20); while the two Nigerian citizens were identified as Anthony Ghazi (27) and William Igeh (49).

All the arrested accused used to contact people on Facebook and asked them to invest money in herbal oil. The complainant, in this case, is a housewife. According to the police officials, one of the arrested accused contacted the victim on Facebook and told her that he sells herbal oil. The man asked her if she wanted to buy herbal oil.

In order to buy the herbal oil, the accused asked the victim to deposit money in an account in the name of 'Solution b4 Liquid Extract.' Once the money was deposited, the accused cut all contacts with the victim. The incident came to light only after the victim lodged a complaint with the Mumbai Cyber cell.

After receiving the complaint, the cyber cell investigated the case and arrested all the accused. The police are trying to find out if the accused has cheated more people. While speaking to mid-day, cyber cell DCP Vishal Thakur said, "We are investigating as to how many people have been cheated by the accused and what the modus operandi was."

