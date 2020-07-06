Mumbai Crime: Cyber crook exhorts Rs 52,000 from bizman for removing obscene pics of kin

A businessman from South Mumbai registered a complaint against a cyber crook for extorting Rs 52,000 from him on the pretext of removing obscene photos and derogatory comments against his family from an escorts website that also had his photo number.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the businessman received a call from an unknown person on Wednesday, asking him to make an online payment for escort services, said police. The businessman ended the call saying he did not take any escort service.

Later, he received a text message which had a link. When he clicked on the link it directed him to an escort website and he was shocked to find obscene pictures of his family members on the site. He also found some information about his family and his phone number on the website.

The businessman then contacted the number and requested the crook to take down the content from the escort website for which he demanded money. The former paid Rs 52,000 in three online transactions on different occasions and the latter kept demanding more money.

The businessman then approached the Malabar Hill police station and filed a complaint against the unknown person. A case has been registered against the crook under Sections 420 (cheating) and Section 384 (punishment for extortion) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

