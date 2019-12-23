Mumbai Crime: Dadar resident killed wife while their son was asleep in next room

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

The Dadar police recently arrested a 43-year-old man after he allegedly killed his wife as she refused to eat with him.

Police said the couple had a few drinks and when the wife refused to eat with him, he started beating her, a Mumbai Mirror report read.

The accused has been identified as Ajay Sukhdev Adsul, who works in a private firm and lives with his son and daughter.

Bhoiwada police said Adsul banged his wife's head against a wall after which she collapsed. He panicked and cleaned the blood stains on the floor and wall and rushed his wife to the hospital. The report said that he warned his daughter, who was visiting them, against telling anyone about the incident.

The doctors declared the woman "dead on arrival" and when the police arrived, Adsul told them that his wife had sustained injuries after slipping on the floor.

However, preliminary investigation showed that the woman's death was caused by assault, not accident.

Adsul and his daughter were then taken in for questioning during which both of them told the police about the assault. The police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

"The daughter told us that her brother was sleeping in his room when the incident took place," a police officer said. He said after the incident, Adsul told them to keep quiet about the assault and took her mother to the hospital. They have arrested him and he will be produced in court for further remand, police said.

