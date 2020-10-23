Mumbai Crime: Dahisar man arrested for rape, forcing woman to abort foetus

A 39-year-old man was arrested from Dahisar on Wednesday for raping a woman and forcing her to abort the foetus.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, a case was registered on Tuesday after police received a written application from the victim stating that the accused had raped her from 2009 to 2020 on fake promises of marriage.

According to complainant's statement, she stays at Mira Road and had become friends with the accused in 2009. She had been in a relationship with him since November 2009, and since then he raped her by promising to marry her.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

She also claimed in her complaint that the accused sexually assaulted her by spiking her breakfast. Last year when she informed him about her pregnancy he asked her to abort the foetus, stated the complaint.

The accused then got her pregnancy aborted. Recently when she realized that he was giving her fake assurances of marriage, she decided to report the incident and approached Dahisar police.

An officer from Dahisar police station said, "Following her complaint we registered a first information report (FIR) under section 376 (2)(n) [commits rape repeatedly on the same woman], 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence), and 313 (Causing miscarriage without woman’s consent) of Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news