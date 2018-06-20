Mumbai Crime: Dancer held for 'abducting and raping' 17-year-old Insta friend

20-year-old accused rapes 17-year-old Instagram friend in Nalasopara and leaves her in a semi-conscious state at Andheri the next day

Representational Image

The Mumbai crime branch on Tuesday arrested one Aditya Gupta, 20, for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old Andheri resident. Gupta, who is a dancer, was a runner-up in a reality show competition over a decade ago. He and the minor became friends on Instagram three months ago.

Met for the first time

According to sources from the crime branch, Gupta met the minor on June 17 around 5.30 pm in the J P road area. The girl had left from home with her sister that day after telling her father she's going to a shop to collect some books. While she was at the bookshop, Gupta called her and asked her to come near the Citi Mall in Oshiwara.

The girl told her sister she'd be back in some time and left to meet Gupta. The two met near at the mall; this was their first meeting. Gupta then took her to Nalasopara, where she was made to stay the night.

Found the next morning

Meanwhile, the minor's family was worried after she didn't return home for the night. They approached the D N Nagar police station to file a complaint. Cops registered a kidnapping FIR and began looking for the minor. They found her the next morning in a semi-conscious state in front of the McDonald's outside Andheri west station. Cops suspect she might have been drugged.

Deleted number, erased chats

When cops were speaking to the girl after she gained consciousness about what happened the previous night, she identified Gupta and said she was with him. However, when cops checked her phone for Gupta's contact number, they found out that he'd not only deleted it, but also erased their chats.

Crime branch then shifted the girl to Bhabha hospital for treatment. A medical test was also conducted there, the report of which said she had been sexually assaulted. Gupta was arrested on Tuesday evening from his house and cops will now add additional sections to the FIR against him.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates