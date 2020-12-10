Mumbai Crime: Dawood Ibrahim aide's son held for cheating cigarette trader

The Pydhonie police have arrested the son of a close aide of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim on charges of defrauding a cigarette trader. Accused Aayan Mandal, 30, was detained at Ahmedabad airport on Monday before he was handed over to the city police. Iqbal Jogeshwari, also an accused in the case, is now out on bail. Mandal's arrest came on a lookout notice issued against him on October 6, said police.

Sources said Mandal collected Rs 43.35 lakh from the complainant Fraful Shah on the pretext of providing him with branded cigarettes at a cheaper rate. He then fled to Dubai. The 52-year-old trader met Iqbal seeking help in recovering the money. He first promised to get the money back, but later started threatening the complainant.

The Pydhonie police booked Mandal, Iqbal Mandal, alias Iqbal Jogeshwari and a certain Anil and began investigations. After learning that Mandal had fled to Dubai, the Mumbai police issued a lookout notice to ensure his arrest on return to India. On Monday, Aayan landed at Ahmedabad airport and was detained by the immigration department. The Pydhonie police then brought him to Mumbai on Tuesday.

The police said Shah supplies different brands of cigarettes to shops across Mumbai and surrounding areas. In this connection, he had met the accused last year. He also struck deals worth Rs 48 lakh with Aayan.

"I met Aayan in September last year. He told me that one of his clients has stocks of cigarettes of different brands which he wanted to dispose of at cheap rates. Since I had traded in cigarettes with Aayan earlier, I believed him and went to see the stock of cigarettes at Masjid Bunder," said Shah.

The businessman finalised the stock the next day and paid R43.35 lakh to Aayan. "The accused then went out with Anil on an Activa scooter saying he would be bringing the cigarettes in a tempo," said Shah. However, Aayan never returned. He also switched off his mobile phone.

Shah later met Iqbal Jogeshwari and narrated his experience. "He also called Aayan in front of me but could not speak to him as his phone was off. When I kept calling Iqbal for help, he got angry. He told me you don't know who I am, do whatever you want to do as no leader or no minister can touch me." Senior Inspector Subhash Dudhgaonkar of Pydhonie police station confirmed the arrest of Aayan. "One accused is still at large, while Iqbal Jogeshwari is on anticipatory bail."

