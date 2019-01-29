Mumbai Crime: Dead body found naked with face burnt in Navghar

crime

The local police and Crime Branch officials shifted the body to Rajawadi hospital for post mortem

Police with the body. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

The dead body of a naked man was found in the jurisdiction of Navghar police station on Monday. According to the police, they had received a call from one Dilip Pawar, a lab assistant at a college, who told them that he had spotted the body lying near a crematorium.

The local police and Crime Branch officials shifted the body to Rajawadi hospital for post mortem. Police found the face was burnt with chemicals, there was a hole on the left side of the chest and cuts on the neck. An officer said, "We have registered an FIR against unknown accused under Section 302 of IPC and are investigating the case."

