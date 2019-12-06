Mumbai Crime: Decomposed body of missing 5-year-old found in locked house in Vasai

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The dead body of a 5-year-old child who has been missing since 5 days has been found in a locked house in the Richard compound east of Vasai on Friday morning. The body is partly decomposed and the deceased has been identified as Shailesh Tajeshwar Kumar, who was residing at Kailash Chawl which is situated in Maneech Pada in Vasai east.

Shailesh parents registered his missing complaint at Waliv police station but the officials failed to find him. Today, people nearby got suspicious and informed the police after a foul smell was coming from the house. The police rushed and saw Sailesh's dead body.

The body was sent for autopsy at JJ hospital. Speaking with mid-day, the additional SP Vijaykant Sagar of Palghar district said, "The body is partly decomposed. We are waiting for the post mortem report."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates