Mumbai Crime: Delhi lawyer held for defaming CM Uddhav Thackeray, Mumbai police

THE cyber cell of Mumbai police on Friday arrested a Delhi-based lawyer for allegedly abusing Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray, also a Cabinet minister. The accused had also shared fake news related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian to defame the city police.

The case was registered based on a complaint from Dharmendra Mishra, the head of Shiv Sena's legal cell. The accused has been identified as Vibhor Anand, 31.

One lakh accounts spread fake news

The cyber cell has recently identified more than 1 lakh social media accounts created to defame Mumbai police over the Rajput death. Anand also shared a lot of hateful and fake contents to defame the city police, and abused Uddhav and Aaditya in a YouTube video.

"The accused was continuously sharing fake and wrong news related to Rajput's death and abusing the CM and his son by saying that they are involved in the death of the actor and Salian. His intention was to defame the Maharashtra government and the Mumbai police. A lawyer himself, he was seen abusing the judiciary in a video. I have shared the videos with the cyber cell and the bar council as well," Mishra told mid-day.

According to Mishra, Vibhor also alleged that Salian was gang raped and then killed. He also held Aaditya, actors Sooraj Pancholi and Arbaz Khan, and actress Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik responsible for her murder.

The cyber police have registered a case against 15 people under Sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 505 (2) (statements conducing to public mischief) 500 (punishment for defamation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

Deputy Commissioner Of Police (cyber) Akbar Pathan said Vibhor was arrested in Delhi and produced in a court that sent him to police custody till October 19.

Father says he's innocent

Advocate V K Anand, Vibhor's father, speaking to the media outside the cyber police station in Bandra, said, "My son has been falsely implicated and the entire case is politically motivated."

He also claimed that his son is handicapped with 50 per cent disabilities.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news