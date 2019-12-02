Mumbai Crime: Denied burial, man dumps wife's body at home before running away

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A 24-year-old man, who teaches Arabic at mosques was arrested by the Mumbai police for allegedly killing his wife at their residence on JJ Marg, Mazgaon. The accused, identified as Arif Kale Khan, is suspected of murdering his wife, Nisha Khan and running away after dumping her body at their residence.

According to Indian Express, the accused Arif Khan took his wife Nisha's mortal remains to Govandi for the burial. But when he was questioned regarding the deceased's death certificate by a religious leader, Arif returned home with his wife's body. Later, he dumped her body at their JJ residence before locking his home and fleeing away.

Two to three days after the deceased's body was dumped, local residents complained of a foul smell that was emanating from Arif Khan's residence. While speaking TO Indian Express, an officer from JJ Marg police station was quoted saying, "The couple were staying on rent, so the residents called the landlord. As the landlord opened the door with his spare keys, they found the partially decomposed body of a woman. Following this, the police were informed."

The officer further said, "Suspecting her husband's involvement, we started looking for him and found that he had been changing his location. On Thursday, they traced him to Badoda at Sheopur district in Madhya Pradesh and arrested him". The police are suspecting that Arif must have killed his wife, as the post-mortem report suggests that the deceased died due to a head injury.

During the police interrogation, Khan confessed to committing the crime. He also said that he had a problem with his wife talking to other me. In his confession, Khan revealed that his wife had undergone abortion twice, which he wasn't aware of before their wedding.

Revealing shocking details of how the alleged murder took place, the officer said, "On November 12, after he (Khan) came home from work, Nisha asked for a washing machine. Khan told her that he didn't have enough money to buy it...this led to a heated argument. In a fit of rage, he pushed her. While Nisha sustained a head injury and fell on the floor, Arif thought Nisha was pretending to be injured and left the house."

Upon returning home, Khan realised that Nisha wasn't pretending and was actually in a pool of blood. He checked for A pulse only to face the fact that his wife died a while ago. Realising his mistake, Khan took Nisha to Govandi in order to cremate her body.

When a religious leader asked for Nisha's death certificate, Khan realised his mistake and soon took Nisha home, where he dumped her body, before locking up his home and running away. After his arrest, Arif was produced before the court and is remanded in police custody until further notice.

