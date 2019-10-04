Mumbai Crime: Despite 5 FIRs, Virar stalker threatens to attack woman

A 27-year-old victim of revenge porn has filed her fifth FIR against her stalker, Dilip Jain, 43, saying the harassment has not stopped despite the court externing him. The woman alleged that he continues to send her relatives friend requests so that he can bombard them with her nudes. He has even threatened her with an acid attack.

She also alleged that he continues to harass her and her family on WhatsApp and uploads threats to them in the form of text in his display picture (DP). After mid-day's report, 'Have no option but to kill myself, says harassed woman,' on September 26, the Superintendent of Police of Palghar district, Gaurav Singh, had called the survivor and her father to assess the seriousness of matter, and ordered subordinates to register the fifth FIR against Jain under sections 354D (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of IPC. Acting swiftly, the Virar police then registered a case against Jain and initiated investigation into the matter.

Threatened again

The woman told mid-day that Jain has been regularly following her in Virar. "I and my sister were going to our relatives' house on August 15 for raksha bandhan. Jain followed us and warned us with dire consequences. He has been following me from my house to Virar railway station where I board a train to go to work. He is always seen on his motorbike," the survivor told mid day. "Now I am so scared that everyday I have to call my father to accompany me to Virar station and from there back to our house. I am always out with my face covered by my dupatta to hide my identity as he had threatened me with acid attack," she added.



Dilip Jain

"After seeing him on September 7, I approached Virar police station to register a case against him as he was externed. But the cops turned us away and asked us to gather proof of Jain's presence in Virar," said the survivor. The survivor and her parents had alleged that Jain created a WhatsApp porn group and added their relatives. He then posted her nude photos on it with her father's contact number as a pimp, to book one night with her for Rs 3,000.

The woman added that Jain has been updating his WhatsApp display picture with text that has a clear message for them. "He has not been calling us on the cellphone anymore as he knows that he will be caught. So now he has been updating his WhatsApp DP to convey his messages," she added. The family has been living in constant fear. "The police have registered a case only after the intervention of a senior police officer. We are being harassed and have lost hope for justice," said the visibly tense parents of the woman. The father of the woman pleaded with mid-day saying, "Please save us from this monster. He has been maligning our reputation and our lives are in danger."

'Police are watching'

An investigating officer told mid-day that a team of police officers on October 1 conducted a panchnama of the spots where Jain was reportedly seen in Virar. "We have kept close watch in the area where he is said to be often seen. We will catch hold of him and produce him before the court as it is contempt of court to roam in the area from where he was externed, and secondly there is a fresh FIR registered against him," a police officer told mid-day.

Another police officer said that the survivor and her father were told to alert the cops immediately when they see Jain in Virar. "We had asked them to inform us immediately. We have also given them our personal contact numbers to alert us but they always inform us after one or days. How can we trace him then even if he is in Virar?" the officer said.

Superintendent of police, Palghar district, Gaurav Singh said, "We have registered a fresh case against the accused and a special team is investigating the matter. The Local Crime Branch (LCB) has also been conducting a parallel investigation. All the officers at Vasai-Virar division have been asked to keep a close watch on the movement of Jain." "The safety and security of Palghar residents — especially women — are paramount. I ensure that the culprit will not be spared at any cost. We will arrest him for sure," Singh added.

Jan 28

Day in 2018 when the first FIR was lodged against culprit

After they broke up

The survivor and Jain became friends in 2014 while working in a Credit Cooperative Society where she was a cashier and the accused was a care-taker of the firm. The duo then started dating. The survivor broke up with Jain after he started harassing her. Jain was furious and formed a WhatsApp group of the survivor's close family members and posted her nude photos on it. Of late, he had started sending friend requests to the survivor's relatives in Gujarat on Facebook and once they accepted them, he would bombard their messenger with her nude photos and filthy messages about her and her family members.

FIRs against Jain

Jan 28, 2018: Virar police station under section 376 of IPC and section 65 IT Act

August 17, 2018: Virar police station under section 354 D, 323, 504, 506 of IPC and section 66A of IT Act

December 31, 2018: Tulinj police station under section 509, 323, 504, 505 of IPC

May 09, 2019: Virar police station under section 354 A, 501, 504, 506 of IPC and section 66 E of IT Act. There were also two NCs against him in 2018.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates